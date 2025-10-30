Fortra announced the launch of its new Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution to enable organizations to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across their hybrid cloud. Fortra DSPM expands the company’s comprehensive security portfolio by addressing one of the most critical challenges facing modern enterprises: maintaining visibility and control over data in increasingly complex, distributed environments.



As organizations increasingly embrace hybrid cloud architectures, sensitive data continues to proliferate across countless shadow repositories, applications, and environments. The modern threat landscape demands that businesses not only know where their critical data resides, but also understand how it’s being accessed, used, and protected. Traditional data protection approaches fall short in today’s dynamic threat environments, creating dangerous blind spots that cybercriminals are quick to exploit.

“Data is everything for modern businesses, but it’s also the primary target for today’s sophisticated threat actors,” said Matt Reck, CEO at Fortra. “Our new DSPM solution gives organizations unprecedented visibility and awareness of what data they have and where, and unmatched control of that data. In an era where the volume and usefulness of data is exploding in front of our eyes, so too are the scale and sophistication of threats. We believe visibility and control of data itself will form the backbone of the modern organization’s security posture, and we are very excited to lead this shift in the market.”

Fortra DSPM delivers automated data discovery across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, intelligent classification of sensitive information, and continuous monitoring of data security posture. By providing real-time insights into data risks and compliance gaps, the solution enables security teams to proactively address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

The DSPM solution integrates seamlessly with Fortra’s existing security portfolio, providing customers with a unified approach to protecting their infrastructure and data assets.

“The challenge with protecting data is multi-faceted —it’s knowing where it is at every moment, who has access to it, what they can do with it, and whether it’s adequately protected,” added John Grancarich, Chief Strategy Officer at Fortra. “Our DSPM solution transforms data security from a reactive process into a proactive, intelligence-driven discipline that gives organizations the confidence to innovate and grow while in parallel protecting their most valuable data assets.“​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​