PaperCut provides print management software that is scientifically proven to make print environments better. More secure, easier to manage users, and easier to use.

In this discussion, Dave Farrell, Head of Global GTM at PaperCut, elaborated on PaperCut’s mission to reduce waste and enhance print management through its software, which can save organizations between 10-20% on printing costs. He highlighted features such as secure print release and user nudges to minimize waste, as well as initiatives like tree planting based on print volume. The conversation shifted to the critical nature of data security, illustrated by a case involving a Formula One racing team that experienced a security breach due to sensitive information left on a printer.

Dave also touched on the transition from analog to digital workflows, particularly in scanning processes, stressing the importance of innovation in scanning technology to improve productivity. He also discussed how channel partners can leverage PaperCut solutions to address sustainability and cost control, inviting interested parties to connect for partnership opportunities. He noted that PaperCut has around 5,000 active global partners and is keen to expand its network, emphasizing the need for consultative sales skills to optimize print infrastructure.