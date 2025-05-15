René-Sylvain Bédard, Founder of Indominus Managed Security (meaning Untamable), a company that focuses on reselling Microsoft Cloud Solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), highlighted the competitive landscape where many MSPs are attempting to manage cybersecurity independently. complicating Indominus’s market position as a pure cybersecurity Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP).

René-Sylvain shared a journey from developing the first Montreal Canadiens website to founding Indominus, emphasizing the need for CEOs to prioritize cybersecurity akin to installing smoke detectors in new homes. He addressed the challenges of configuring Microsoft’s cybersecurity tools and the significant investments Microsoft makes in this area.

René-Sylvain also touched on the rising threats to MSPs, particularly through compromised Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) tools, and the severe consequences of inadequate cybersecurity measures. He shared insights from a book called ‘Secure by Design’ aimed at educating executives about cybersecurity, which could serve as a valuable resource for MSPs to share with their clients.