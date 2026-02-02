Ken Rayner and Kenrick Bagnall of RB Cyber, addressed the “sticker shock” currently hitting the cyber insurance market. With premiums skyrocketing by 2x to 3x, the insurance industry is grappling with a lack of risk clarity. This has created a pivotal moment for MSPs: clients are now weighing the cost of rising premiums against the value of direct security investments.

As insurers demand proof of “active” resilience rather than just static policies, the following three pillars have emerged as the standard for 2026:

The Lloyd’s of London Advantage: Policyholders gain an active “special forces” ecosystem that provides immediate legal, forensic, and PR expertise to manage the critical first 48 hours of a breach. Streamlined Underwriting: Manual applications are being replaced by real-time, data-driven assessments that reward verifiable security posture with lower premiums and instant approval. The MSP “Duty of Care”: In 2026, MSPs have a fiduciary responsibility to act as insurance readiness partners, ensuring clients stay insurable and resilient through proactive guidance and proven defenses.

