Jacques Vigneault, SVP of Global Channels of TrueCommerce, discussed how his company is strengthening its channel partnerships to tackle supply chain challenges in 2025.

Jacques described the role of TrueCommerce in enhancing e-commerce and supply chain integration through managed services for EDI and e-invoicing. He explained that TrueCommerce’s solutions cater to businesses of all sizes, offering options from basic web portals to comprehensive ERP integrations.

He addressed the challenges faced by channel partners, particularly the perception that advanced solutions may be beyond their capabilities. He stressed the necessity for partners to familiarize themselves with TrueCommerce’s diverse offerings to better serve their clients, and elaborated on the TrueCommerce Exchange partner program, which incentivizes partners through financial rewards for engagement and collaboration.

Also check out our recent interview with Jacques: https://www.e-channelnews.com/truecommerce-connecting-and-integrating-your-entire-supply-chain/