Eric Herzog is CMO of Infinidat, a company providing enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services.

During this interview, Eric stressed the importance of MSPs expanding service offerings, particularly in cybersecurity and AI, to remain competitive. He also talked about the effective use of AI in operations, noting the legal implications of AI usage and the need for partners to understand these aspects. Additionally, Eric discussed the significance of hybrid multi-cloud solutions for large enterprises, emphasizing the role of partners in deploying these solutions effectively.

The discussion also covered the strategic advantages of mergers, advocating for collaboration among companies and a focus on customer satisfaction to maximize revenue. They expressed concerns about current market conditions, including the impact of tariffs and political dynamics on the economy.

Eric also touched on the recent news about Lenovo to acquiring Infinidat, to further expand their enterprise storage portfolio.

