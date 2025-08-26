Guest: Saurabh Sandhir, CEO & Co-Founder, Kipling Secure, a cybersecurity company that provides an AI-based platform to help businesses protect, detect, and respond to cyber threats.

Saurabh introduced his company’s AI-based cybersecurity platform designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), highlighting its core principles of consolidating cybersecurity functions, cost-effectiveness, and user-friendliness. The platform allows users to execute tasks using natural language commands, simplifying the process for small and medium-sized businesses that often struggle with cybersecurity.

Be sure to check out other great ChannelCon stories and interviews here