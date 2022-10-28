EnGenius Technologies Inc., announce the release of its expandable, cloud-managed ECS5512F 12-port 10G fiber SFP+ half-rack agregate switch.



This aggregate fiber switch is the newest addition to the EnGenius unified cloud platform. The switch is a powerful tool for boosting traffic flow and network performance in large-footprint businesses like multi-dwelling units, hotels, resorts, and university campuses—delivering the fastest speeds available.



Administrators have the advantage of using the EnGenius Cloud for fast configuration, 24/7 monitoring, and remote tech-savvy troubleshooting tools of the fiber switch from everywhere. Its compact design can help administrators easily scale from 12 to 24 SFP+ ports on a single rack as network demands increase. With its lightning-fast speeds and super long-distance capabilities, this aggregate switch is the perfect solution for large organizations that need to keep their network running at peak performance.



The EnGenius fiber aggregate switch will come in at a competitive price of $699 MSRP.



Source: EnGenius

