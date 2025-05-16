Kevin Dawson, President of ISA Cybersecurity discussed the company’s commitment to serving Canadian enterprise clients and emphasized that all investments and operations are localized in Canada, contrasting with the trend of Canadian tech companies investing in the U.S.

Kevin recounted the company’s history, noting its founding in 1992 and the shift from a traditional value-added reseller model to a cyber services-led approach. He highlighted the ongoing challenges in cybersecurity, particularly the need for trust when discussing vulnerabilities with clients. He also stressed the importance of having a breach response plan and practicing these plans to ensure organizational readiness. He compared the unpredictability of cybersecurity incidents to physical confrontations, advocating for realistic training exercises to prepare teams for emergencies.

He also touched on the critical role of gap assessments in identifying vulnerabilities within a customer’s cybersecurity program, highlighting the importance of protecting essential data and the evolving landscape of ransomware, where attackers now extract data and demand payment for both access and deletion.