Simbian recently announced a $10M seed funding to deliver on fully autonomous security. As a first step towards that goal, the company is introducing the industry’s first GenAI-powered security co-pilot that integrates secure and intelligent AI solutions into diverse IT environments to maximize coverage and expedite resolutions to security teams’ ever-changing needs. The co-pilot continuously observes user actions and environments, and learns to autonomously perform increasingly sophisticated tasks on its own with time.

Ambuj Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, presented the concept of fully autonomous security using AI, highlighting its potential to automate security processes and improve overall effectiveness, margins and customer satisfaction. He emphasized the importance of humans retaining control over their security journey and discussed the compatibility of AI with existing security tools. The discussion also touched on the increasing complexity of security products and the challenges faced by organizations in managing them effectively.