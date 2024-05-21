Cynomi, a leading vCISO platform provider for MSPs and MSSPs has announced that it has secured $20 million USD in new funding. The funding will be used to fuel Cynomi’s international expansion efforts.

David Primor, co-founder and CEO of Cynomi, provided an overview of the company’s mission to revolutionize the provision of virtual CISO services to MSPs, MSSPs, and cyber consultancies, enabling them to cater to the cybersecurity needs of SMBs and mid-market companies. The conversation delved into the challenges faced by companies in the cybersecurity landscape, emphasizing the importance of basic cybersecurity measures and the need for a continuous journey towards cybersecurity maturity.