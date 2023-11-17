Well-trained employees safeguard your company

90% of cyber-incidents are caused by human error, so training employees on cybersecurity risks is now a must.

Instead of uninspiring paper-based learning, Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform (ASAP) provides automated and engaging online training, ensuring people quickly build skills across essential security topics. It’s the easy way to boost confidence and contribute to a better work culture.

Safeguard your customers from costly cybersecurity risks with automated training that shows their employees how to spot and avoid risks. Read/Download the White Paper to discover more.

Show don’t tell: a better way to train