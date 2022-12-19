Searchlight Security, the dark web intelligence company, has announced new multi-tenancy capabilities for DarkIQ, its powerful dark web monitoring solution. DarkIQ utilizes the most comprehensive dark web dataset on the market, and is the only one that includes dark web traffic to and from the organization’s network.

DarkIQ’s multi-tenancy feature allows organizations to manage multiple profiles on a single account, making it easier for them to monitor the deep and dark web for information – including employee credentials, IP addresses, company datasets, devices, and software – which could indicate an imminent attack.

Multi-tenancy also helps organizations like managed service providers (MSSPs) to manage their entire customer base through one platform, without having to toggle between accounts.

