Pax8 announced a strategic partnership with Sophos, the collaboration introduces the most comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions available to Pax8’s network of more than 40,000 managed service providers (MSPs). MSPs in the Pax8 network now have a complete one-stop shop of best-in-class cybersecurity solutions available from a single vendor – including Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Sophos Endpoint powered by Intercept X and Sophos Firewall. This revolutionizes opportunities for channel partners to streamline operations, simplify billing and significantly reduce the complexity of cybersecurity management across customers.

According to the Sophos MSP Perspectives 2024 report, MSPs that consolidate their security stack with a single vendor can cut daily security management time by nearly 50% – a savings that jumps to 69% for those juggling six or more security vendors. By partnering with Pax8, Sophos is removing a key operational barrier for MSPs, enabling them to seamlessly manage cybersecurity through a single vendor platform to streamline solution integration and enhance efficiency while strengthening their security posture and simplifying cloud procurement cycles.

“Sophos and Pax8 are strongly aligned in our mission to empower MSPs with best-in-class end-to-end security services and products while simplifying lifecycle management of these solutions and reducing operational overhead. MSPs want to align with vendors who are easy to work with and this agreement will make it even easier for MSPs to work with Sophos, something we’ve long been committed to,” said Joe Levy, CEO of Sophos. “With cybersecurity, speed and innovation are essential for defending against attackers. This partnership with Pax8 accelerates MSP access to critical cybersecurity tools, enabling them to better protect their customers in an increasingly complex and volatile threat landscape.”

Key advantages of the Sophos and Pax8 partnership for MSPs include:

Driving new revenue opportunities for partners by providing the most comprehensive portfolio of security offerings by a single vendor on the Pax8 Marketplace.

Reducing overhead costs and freeing up partners’ billable hours by simplifying procurement and billing via a fully integrated Pax8 Marketplace experience.

Empowering partners with seamless experiences through coordinated MSP enablement, support and sales training initiatives.

Compatible and comprehensive 24/7 security for MSPs’ Microsoft Defender customers with Sophos’ MDR service for Microsoft environments.

“MSPs today need solutions that align with the way they operate—cloud-first, flexible and easy to manage at scale. Pax8 is revolutionizing the way MSPs access and deploy cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity is an important piece of the overall stack,” said Scott Chasin, Chief Executive Officer of Pax8. “By bringing Sophos’ innovative security offerings to our marketplace, Pax8 is providing our partners with access to enterprise-grade security solutions for their SMB customers in a way that simplifies management, reduces risk and drives profitability.”

Comprehensive Security, Unparalleled Efficiency

“MSPs say they could cut day to day management time almost in half by consolidating on a single cybersecurity platform – and Sophos enables them to achieve that goal. By managing all their customers’ cybersecurity in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform, MSPs can reduce workload and free up valuable billing hours,” said Raja Patel, Chief Product Officer, Sophos. “What’s more, with a complete portfolio of Sophos cybersecurity solutions at their fingertips, Pax8 MSPs enjoy extensive opportunities to sell additional revenue-generating products and services that meet their clients’ evolving cybersecurity needs.”

Backed by real-time threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops, a global team of elite threat hunters and security analysts, Sophos’ solutions provide proactive, AI-driven protection against cyberattacks. Insights from Sophos MDR, the largest pure-play cybersecurity vendor of MDR services that protects over 28,000 organizations globally, further strengthens security by providing MSPs and their customers with unparalleled protection. Automated threat detection, managed response, and deep security insights across Sophos’s portfolios equip MSPs to enhance defenses, minimize risk exposure, deliver enterprise-grade protection and cut through the noise to reduce management complexity.

Better security for Microsoft environments

More than 60% of Sophos MDR’s customers are managed via MSPs, giving Sophos unparalleled insights into attacks on MSP-managed environments. Sophos leverages these learnings to update customers’ defenses in real-time, optimizing their protection from ever-evolving attacks and providing peace of mind to both clients and partners. Furthermore, with Sophos’s robust MDR service for Microsoft environments, Pax8 MSPs can elevate the security of clients using Microsoft Defender while enabling their customers to see greater return on their Microsoft investments.

The Sophos MDR service through Pax8 supports MSPs in several ways. They can either leverage Sophos’ managed service completely or to augment their customers’ in-house department, including coverage on nights and weekends, which are critical times to defend networks because they are when attackers often strike. For MSPs that provide in-house MDR services, the new AI Assistant in Sophos XDR enables operators of all skill levels to neutralize adversaries faster with existing threat investigation and response intelligence from frontline Sophos MDR analysts.

Availability

The Sophos offering will be available on the Pax8 Marketplace starting February 28, 2025. Pax8 partners interested in learning more about Sophos offerings coming to the Pax8 Marketplace can learn more and sign up at www.sophos.com/msp.