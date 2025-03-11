Bitwarden, a trusted leader in password, passkey, and secrets management, recently announced significant growth and expansion of its managed service provider (MSP) program. With cyberattacks targeting businesses across industries on the rise, organizations are making credential security a top priority. Bitwarden MSP partners increased total managed seats by 97% year-over-year (YoY) and onboarded 62% more organizations, reflecting the rising demand for trusted, open source security solutions that help businesses mitigate identity-based cyber threats.

In this interview, Jon Maurer, Channel Sales Director of Bitwarden, provided an overview of Bitwarden as an enterprise open-source password management solution, underscoring the critical need for password security in light of ongoing cybersecurity threats. He reported impressive growth in the MSP program for 2024, with nearly 100% year-over-year seat growth and the addition of 67 new joint customers. Jon also introduced a consolidated billing system aimed at simplifying transactions for partners and highlighted the affordability of their plans, which start at $4 for the Teams plan and $6 for the enterprise plan.

See our 2021 interview with Bitwarden: https://www.e-channelnews.com/bitwarden-launches-new-tools-for-msps/

Tidbit of information:

The name “Bitwarden” combines “bit” (referencing digital information) and “warden” (meaning a guardian or protector). Therefore, “Bitwarden” essentially signifies a guardian or protector of digital bits, which aligns perfectly with the company’s focus on password management and online security.