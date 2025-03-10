Parallels, a global leader in virtualization and end-user computing solutions, introduced its “Elevate Now” Partner Program, designed to equip new and existing partners with more resources, greater profitability, and enhanced support. The program updates, which focus on delivering increased value and growth opportunities, are aimed at enabling resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), value added resellers (VARs), and system integrators (SI) to thrive.

Michelle Chiantera, Chief Revenue Officer for Parallels, talked about the evolution of Parallels’ channel program and its benefits for managed service providers (MSPs). She gave an overview of Parallels’ product offerings, such as Parallels Desktop and Remote Access Server, highlighting the company’s commitment to flexibility, security, and simplicity in competing with VMware and Citrix.

She also addressed the challenges of scaling partner programs and the necessity for practical strategies to enhance partner satisfaction and success.

