Hisense, is expanding its CanvasTV lineup with new 75-inch and 85-inch models, reinforcing its commitment to big-screen entertainment that seamlessly integrates into modern home design. As demand for larger, more immersive screens grows, the new CanvasTV models allow consumers to embrace even bigger screen experiences without sacrificing style. Featuring Hisense’s premium picture technologies, anti-glare Hi-Matte display, and ultra-slim wall mount for near zero gap installation, these new sizes continue the brand’s mission of delivering elevated home entertainment that complements contemporary living spaces.

Bigger Screens, Elevated Design

As consumer demand for larger, more immersive TVs continues to rise, CanvasTV proves that bigger doesn’t mean sacrificing style. Designed for those who want a cinematic viewing experience without disrupting their home’s aesthetic, the new 75-inch and 85-inch CanvasTV models offer the perfect blend of technology and artistry. Featuring 4K QLED with Quantum Dot Color technology, anti-glare Hi-Matte display, and Dolby Vision support, these new sizes provide the ultimate entertainment experience while doubling as a sophisticated digital art piece when not in use.

Immersive Art Mode Meets Customizable Style

Like the original 55-inch and 65-inch versions, the new larger CanvasTV models feature Art Mode, allowing users to display curated artwork or personal photography. The included teak magnetic frame seamlessly blends into any space, while optional frames (sold separately) allow owners to further personalize the CanvasTV to match their home’s aesthetic. The UltraSlim wall mount ensures a sleek installation reminiscent of a framed masterpiece.

Smart Features, Seamless Integration

CanvasTV owners will also discover 800+ free live TV channels, plus 700,000+ movies and shows available across 10,000+ apps with Google TV, while advanced connectivity options like HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi 5, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit ensure seamless integration into any smart home setup.

“CanvasTV has always been about blending technology and design seamlessly,” said David Gold, President of Hisense Americas and Hisense USA. “The CanvasTV vision was never just about delivering a great image, it was about curating a personal space. Now, with these larger sizes, we’re taking that vision to the next level.”

Pricing and Availability

CanvasTV by Hisense continues to redefine home entertainment, merging stunning design, customizable frames, and premium display technology for a truly immersive viewing experience. The new Hisense CanvasTV models will be available in the U.S. late spring 2025 for $2,499.99 MSRP (75″) and $3,999.99 MSRP (85″).