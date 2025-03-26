Guests: Likky Lavji and Beata Jirava

The conversation focused on the overwhelming challenges individuals face today, including economic pressures, with Likky emphasizing the importance of managing perceptions in a changing environment.

Beata shared her personal journey from a communist upbringing to becoming a strategic consultant and founding the Integrity Wellness Clinic, which addresses mental health needs exacerbated by the pandemic. Likky recounted his experiences as a refugee and the impact of early bullying on his leadership style, advocating for a shift from fear-based to collaborative leadership. Both speakers highlighted the necessity of adopting an abundance mindset to navigate current economic challenges.

The conversation also addressed the high-stress environment of the IT industry, with Likky discussing the hidden stresses intensified by the pandemic. He shared his personal health struggles, including strokes linked to stress, and urged a focus on controllable factors amidst uncertainty. Beata emphasized the critical role of mental health in leadership, identifying fundamental needs such as well-being, authenticity, and belonging. She noted that true happiness must originate from within, rather than from external validation, and highlighted the importance of fostering supportive environments for growth.