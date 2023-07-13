Auvik, an award-winning provider of cloud-based network and SaaS management software, launched its Auvik Partner Program, enabling resellers to grow profits through new revenue streams and meet increasing demand for simple and automated IT monitoring and management tools. This program launch is yet another step Auvik has taken to expand support, resources, and revenue streams for its trusted channel partners and strengthen its go-to-market strategy. Auvik has experienced explosive growth across the partner community over the past year, with a dramatic increase in new partners and 150% more business being transacted through the channel.

The Auvik Partner Program is simple and straightforward, with intuitive processes and tools to make interactions easy. The program follows a tiered structure, with increasing benefits offered to Silver, Gold and Platinum partners. Each tier offers different levels of benefits including partner discounts, sales, technical training and certifications, customer support services, network assessments, marketing resources, and access to new product offerings.

Silver: Partner discounts, free sales and technical training, webinars and community access, and more;

Partner discounts, free sales and technical training, webinars and community access, and more; Gold: Deeper partner discounts, best practices library, lead sharing, virtual and in-person training, dedicated account manager, customer success manager and assigned account executive, network assessments, proposal-based MDF, and more;

Deeper partner discounts, best practices library, lead sharing, virtual and in-person training, dedicated account manager, customer success manager and assigned account executive, network assessments, proposal-based MDF, and more; Platinum: Gold benefits plus the deepest partner discounts, quarterly business plan and review, best practices library, and more.

The Auvik Partner Program enables partners to deliver Network Assessments using the Auvik Network Monitoring platform. Network Assessments provide resellers with expanded revenue opportunities including services, software and hardware, while giving their clients a complete view into the state of their network.

“This program will continue to provide our partners with increased revenue opportunities, enabling them with the tools to not only resell Auvik but to use Auvik to deliver network assessments and expand their professional services offerings,” said Stacey Tozer, Director of Channel at Auvik. “Over the past year, we have grown the number of our partners exponentially and conducted 150% more business through the channel. The introduction of this program is an important step as we set our sights on expanding our footprint in EMEA. As more partners look for ways to diversify their revenue stream through services, we expect this momentum to continue.”

“Our clients have shown a growing need for reliable and automated network monitoring solutions, and Auvik has proven to be a dependable partner enabling Converge to deliver best-of-breed solutions,” said Brad Johnson, Director of Professional Services, Converge Technology Solutions. “Auvik’s new Partner Program provides us with the ability to standardize across our business on a network monitoring platform. From delivering network assessments for our clients to our managed services and our reseller business, Auvik supports how we go to market and enables us to create new revenue streams.”

Read more about the Auvik Partner Program and its benefits: https://www.auvik.com/partner/reseller-program/.

Source: Auvik Networks