Christy Lynch, GTM Leader with Reveal Security, highlighted Reveal’s capabilities in monitoring identity behavior across critical applications, addressing both human and non-human identities. This comprehensive monitoring is designed to detect unusual activities, allowing organizations to respond effectively.

Christy elaborated on the issue of alert fatigue in security operations, noting that Reveal’s system distills numerous alerts into a few critical insights each week, which helps alleviate the burden on security teams. She also touched on the increasing threats from groups targeting enterprise applications and the user-friendly integration of Reveal’s technology.

