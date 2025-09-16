BDO Canada is proud to be named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Canadian AI services 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #CA51802124, September 2025).

We believe this recognition reflects the firm’s strong industry knowledge and proven track record of delivering AI solutions that are scalable and tailored to the needs of Canadian businesses. The IDC MarketScape report for Canadian AI services provides both a quantitative and qualitative look at how vendors perform in the market, helping technology buyers choose the right partners for AI-driven transformation.

“At a time when organizations are accelerating AI adoption to stay competitive, having a partner who can translate complex technologies into practical, impactful solutions is critical. BDO Canada is committed to helping its clients navigate this evolving landscape through flexible, modular AI frameworks and hands-on collaboration. We believe being named in the Major Player category validates our approach, underscores the value we bring to clients, and inspires us to continue delivering practical AI solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.” — Bruno Suppa, CEO of BDO Canada

With over 80 offices and more than 4,500 professionals across Canada, BDO combines industry knowledge in areas like manufacturing, financial services, energy, and infrastructure with hands-on experience to deliver AI solutions that create real impact for clients, including many of the country’s Fortune 100 companies.

BDO accelerates AI adoption for its clients through proprietary tools, strong partnerships, and sector-focused solutions. Backed by alliances with Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, Salesforce, Snowflake, and Databricks, and supported by a global network spanning 160+ countries, BDO Canada provides end-to-end AI services that combine technical expertise with practical, client-focused outcomes.

“Our clients trust BDO Canada because we don’t just deliver technology, we co-create solutions that are practical, scalable, and built around their unique challenges. We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape highlights our deep industry knowledge with advanced technical capabilities, including how we help organizations move confidently through their AI journeys while keeping client outcomes at the centre of everything we do.” — Rishan Lye, Partner and Consulting Leader at BDO Canada

To learn more about BDO Canada’s Practical AI solutions, visit: Practical AI solutions to drive ROI growth.