Chorology recently announced its Deep AI powered data governance platform. The company is setting a new industry benchmark for robust data compliance and security posture management throughout the Global 2000 to address the risks of uncontrolled and unmanaged data, rising data breaches and the patchwork of point solution-based security approaches in use to protect against rising internal and external threats.

Listen to this in-depth discussion with Tarique Mustafa, Founder of Chorology, about the company’s focus on cybersecurity and data compliance, particularly in the context of challenges faced by enterprises in managing compliance-sensitive data.