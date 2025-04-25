Brockton Point Solutions is a company specializing in cybersecurity consulting, including penetration testing and compliance readiness, with a focus on developing AI-driven products to enhance security at reasonable costs.

Sonny Sarai, Co-Founder & CISO, shared his extensive experience in cybersecurity and the mission of Brockton Point Solutions to support SMBs. He discussed the complexities and affordability of cybersecurity, emphasizing the need for proactive measures and foundational security practices.

With over 15 years of hands-on experience in the cybersecurity field, Sonny is a trusted advisor to organizations navigating the complex landscape of cyber threats, digital transformation, and regulatory compliance. From humble beginnings as a security analyst to overseeing the enterprise-wide security strategy for a multi-billion-dollar multinational organization, Sonny has built a reputation for delivering results, earning trust, building meaningful relationships, and making security pragmatic, measurable, and impactful.

Fun fact: Brockton Point is the name of a lighthouse in Vancouver’s Stanley park, which means a lighthouse sheds light on people who are in the dark or don’t know where to go to get safety from cyber attackers.