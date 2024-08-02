Rivery, the complete data integration platform accelerating data pipeline creation, recently announced Rivery Blueprint, a new way to quickly and easily build data pipelines for GenAI-powered and data applications. Organizations are under pressure to keep up with the rapid pace of GenAI innovation and the massive increase in data sources without exhausting employee and financial resources.

In this interview, Scott Hanrahan, VP Sales & Partnerships at Rivery, discussed Rivery’s use case in marketing analytics and data integration, highlighting its role in streamlining data from various sources for downstream analytics, particularly in sales and marketing analytics. He also explored the integration of AI into Rivery’s technology, with a specific focus on the introduction of Rivery Blueprint, which simplifies data source connections through AI-generated code. Scott provided insights into Rivery’s partnership strategy, outlining the diverse types of channel partners the company collaborates with, such as strategic technology partners, SIs, and referral partners.