Sam Hahm, Channel and Alliances Leader of Oasis Security, talked about the challenges and implications of non-human identities (NHIs) in cybersecurity, highlighting that NHIs now represent 95% of identities within enterprises, posing significant security risks. He emphasized the need for organizations to identify and manage NHIs effectively, particularly as many remain active after employees leave, creating vulnerabilities.

He also touched on the evolving landscape of compliance requirements and the exclusion of NHI-related attacks from cyber insurance coverage, prompting organizations to seek solutions like Oasis for risk management. He proposed creating a shortlist of effective vendors to simplify decision-making for MSPs and suggested integrating an insurance platform to bolster reliability.

Check out our latest podcast with Oasis: https://www.e-channelnews.com/oasis-security-non-human-identities-can-hurt-you/