Wallarm, a global leader in API security, recently released its 2025 API ThreatStats Report, revealing that APIs have emerged as the predominant attack surface over the past year, with AI being the biggest driver of API security risks.

Tim Erlin, VP of product at Wallarm, highlighted the significant rise in API usage as organizations transition to API-driven services, which has attracted more attackers. He presented alarming statistics from the annual API Threat Stats report, noting a dramatic increase in AI-related vulnerabilities and emphasizing that 50% of exploited vulnerabilities tracked by CISA are now API-related. Tim underscored the necessity for businesses to conduct thorough audits of their code, whether open source or AI-generated, to mitigate these risks.

The conversation also addressed real-world examples of API breaches, which illustrated the potential consequences of inadequate API security measures. Tim and Julian discussed the challenges faced by channel partners in conveying the importance of API security to customers, emphasizing that this issue transcends specific industries and is vital for any organization relying on APIs for revenue.