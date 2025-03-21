SOCs are under constant fire with a barrage of cyber threats, and disparate tools leading to limited visibility make mitigating risk more difficult than it needs to be. With fragmented prioritization, security teams are struggling to connect the dots across the attack surface.

CardinalOps unveils a significant expansion of its AI-assisted detection posture management platform, providing security teams with smarter prioritization and consistent workflows, bridging the gap between threat detection and threat prevention. This expansion will position CardinalOps as a market leader in the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) space, enabling customers to break down the silos of security teams and identify and mitigate the riskiest gaps in an organization’s security posture.

Michael Mumcuoglu, CEO and co-founder of CardinalOps, explained the significance of the company’s name, which reflects a comprehensive perspective necessary for effective cybersecurity operations. He shared his background, detailing his transition from Israeli intelligence to founding LightCyber, which was acquired by Palo Alto Networks and contributed to the development of the Cortex XDR product line. Michael emphasized the shift from reactive alert management to a proactive defense strategy, advocating for a threat-informed approach that requires organizations to understand potential attack methods and assess their readiness.