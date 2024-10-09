Speaker: Danny Brickman, Co-Founder & CEO of Oasis Security, a a startup that provides a platform for managing Non-Human Identities (NHIs) like service accounts, tokens, access keys, and API keys

In this podcast, Danny Brickman talked about the growing issue of non-human identities (NHIs) in cybersecurity and explained the implications of NHIs as fundamental authentication methods for machines.

He highlighted the significant increase in NHIs due to automation, cloud computing, and AI, and emphasized the security challenges they pose. Julian prompted a deeper exploration of the risks associated with unmanaged NHIs, leading to a discussion about a real-life breach caused by password sharing, which underscored the importance of addressing these vulnerabilities.