INFINIT, a leading provider of hybrid cloud solutions, connectivity, and colocation, is streamlining its go-to-market strategy with a channel-first approach. Following a period of substantial growth and investment, NFINIT is expanding its network of strong channel partnerships.

“Our goal is to be the most channel-friendly program in the industry,” said Bradley Craig, NFINIT’s new Director of Channel Sales. “We believe channel relationships are essential to the industry’s future, as well as NFINIT’s. For that reason, we’re working to substantially grow our channel program over the next year, as well as work with existing partners to further improve our program.”

Among other adjustments to its channel program, NFINIT is taking a more customized approach to channel contracts to ensure that partner needs are met and any competitive concerns are mitigated. NFINIT is also incentivizing partnerships to create more of a symbiotic relationship with existing resellers.

“We want resellers, vendors, MSPs, and other channel partners to know that we’re looking for symbiotic relationships,” Craig added. “We don’t want to compete with them. We want to help them grow, and we see plenty of room for new, mutually beneficial relationships.”

Before joining the NFINIT team in January, Craig spent over a decade in leadership and business development roles at Insight, a Fortune 500-ranked global technology provider, and Veeam, a leader in backup, recovery, and data management solutions. In those roles, he focused on developing and maintaining positive strategic relationships, an approach he’s continuing at NFINIT.

To learn more about NFINIT, visit https://nfinit.com/partnerships/channel-partners