Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, announced an extension to its partner program and launched a new offering designed to empower MSSPs, service partners and pure-play managed detection and response (MDR) companies to build or grow their MDR and SOC-as-a-service offerings. The new program will further enable the global ecosystem of MSSP partners that customers rely on amidst a cybersecurity skills shortage.

Trend Vision One for Service Providers provides turnkey threat detection and response with extended SOAR capabilities built for managed security service partners, offering multi-tenant SOC capabilities and hundreds of 3rd party integrations across the IT environment and with other security vendors.

· Out-of-the-box value, via incident response playbooks which reduce the need to build custom solutions

· Comprehensive, end-to-end SOC technology, from XDR to protection

· Improved customer outcomes, with MTTR (mean time to respond, repair, resolve, recover) measured not in weeks but hours

· Extensive integrations – hundreds of integrations that offer visibility, analysis and automation across Trend and a wide range of third-party products

· Greater SOC inspection and analytics thanks to log inspection & analytics which capture event data from a wide range of sources across the organization, from Trend and third-party solutions

· MSSP-ready capabilities – a multi-tenant offering delivered via a single pane of glass

The new Trend Vision One for Service Providers will help managed service partners adopt and scale their SOC/SOCaaS capabilities based on readiness and maturity, to meet the complex requirements of large organizations.

