In a world of remote working and learning, Logitech has a lot to offer. Video conferencing web cams and software to allow seamless connectivity to popular video conferencing platforms. They offer a lot of accessories to help improve the user experience – headsets, speakers, keyboards, mice etc. They will bring their selection on the Transistor Van Tour. Check them out!

eChannelNEWS is the official news media partner for the Transistor Tour 2022.

Learn more at https://www.transistortechtour.ca/