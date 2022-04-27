Katalon, Inc., provider of a leading test automation platform, announced the launch of its new Solution Partner Program and Partner Portal. Over the past year, Katalon has experienced rapid growth in its partner network and the new program will help strategic digital transformation-focused partners support customers and capitalize on the exploding market demand for test automation solutions.

The Katalon Solution Partner Program provides a simple and transparent partnership framework designed for testing and DevOps services organizations to help their customers adopt and scale test automation programs. The program provides partners with several benefits including: an opportunity to earn enhanced margins on product resell, services revenue opportunities via the creation and promotion of Katalon service packages, and the ability to showcase their brand and customer successes via the Katalon website and other joint marketing events.

“The Katalon Solution Partner Program is the next step in Katalon’s channel strategy, and builds upon our early success with our valued partners,” said Matt Sandberg, Vice President of Partnerships at Katalon. “We are fully committed to the channel and have structured our hiring and our partner program to reflect the value we place on our partners’ contributions. We’re committing significant resources to supporting partner growth in 2022 to ensure that our joint customers are well adopted and successful.”

Concurrent with the launch of the Katalon Solution Partner Program, Katalon is also launching the Katalon Partner Portal. The portal will provide a single location for partners to access important partnership materials, for learning and best practices, and for opportunity registration and management.

Katalon also announced the general availability of TestCloud, a cloud-hosted solution that provides on-demand, flexible, and secure multi-browser testing environments. TestCloud enables developers and QA teams to execute automated test scripts simultaneously across multiple browsers and operating systems without having to set up or maintain physical testing resources or third-party configurations.

To join the Katalon Solution Partner Program, please visit: https://partners.katalon.com