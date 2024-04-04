Spin.AI announced the launch of the Spin.AI Partner Program. This comprehensive initiative is designed to support and expand the businesses of Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), resellers, and distribution partners by advancing their cybersecurity offerings with Spin.AI’s all-in-one SaaS security solution for mission-critical applications.

The Spin.AI Partner Program is a tiered program that offers a multi-tenant platform for SaaS data security, enabling partners to broaden their business scope and tap into new revenue opportunities. This initiative facilitates entry into previously untapped markets and meets the advancing cybersecurity needs of clients, by offering a comprehensive solution for the protection of SaaS data for essential applications. Distinguishing itself from other programs, the Spin.AI Partner Program delivers significant margin potential, inclusive of both managed and professional services, and offers flexible pricing models, all within a partner-first framework that aligns with varying business models.

“Recognizing the difficulties partners encounter, such as the complexity of managing multiple point solutions, visibility gaps, and the need for efficient incident response, the Spin.AI Partner Program is meticulously designed to simplify SaaS security,” said Rocco Donnino, SVP Global Strategic Alliances & Channels, Spin.AI. “It eliminates cumbersome manual processes, streamlines deployment and maintenance, and enhances customer success with strong margins and subscription-based pricing.”

Program Structure

The Spin.AI Partner Program features a tiered system designed to cater to diverse partner needs, structured into MSP, Platinum, Gold, and Silver levels. Key highlights of the program include: