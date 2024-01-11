Julian Lee discussed with Rob Scott, Co-Founder of Monjur about the increasing complexity of legal issues in the tech world, especially in relation to cyber insurance and breach incident response. He provided background on his company, Monjur, and its focus on risk mitigation and streamlining customer contracting for managed service providers.

The discussion then moved on to helping MSPs navigate legal and compliance challenges, including risk mitigation, insurability, and regulatory compliance. The conversation highlighted the need for MSPs to set themselves apart by providing expertise in compliance and cyber liability insurance to meet the evolving needs of their clients. The discussion also explored the intricate landscape of managing third-party vendor risks for MSPs, analyzing the impact of recent ransomware attacks on MSPs and the legal obligations placed on them by vendors.