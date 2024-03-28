Miles Walker, Channel Development Manager at Kaseya talks about what the company will present at the upcoming events in Houston and Jacksonville, with a special focus on the recently acquired Vonahi, a company providing automated pen testing.

Additionally, Julian and Miles discussed the upcoming Kaseya Connect Global event, coming up April 29th to May 2nd in Las Vegas.

Do not miss these two great events combining content and golfing!

Houston, TX, April 8th: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/cybersecurity-defense-ecosystem-summit-cdes-top-golf-houston/

Jacksonville, FL, April 11th: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/cybersecurity-defense-ecosystem-summit-cdes-topgolf/