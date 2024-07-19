PEAK:AIO, the creator of powerful software-based AI storage found at the core of many world-leading AI projects, is excited to announce the launch of its new PEAK:ARCHIVE. As AI projects transition from development to production, the need for robust data management solutions becomes critical. PEAK:ARCHIVE was designed in response to user feedback from the dynamic AI market. This market is increasingly facing archive and compliance demands that require a careful balance of scale, cost, and power efficiency.

Stevie Lanigan, Partnerships Director at PEAK:AIO. discussed the company’s modern approach to software-based storage for AI, by providing comprehensive AI data management solutions and ultra-high performance and cost-effectiveness. Stevie also discussed the company’s focus on modern hardware architectures and reducing costs while ensuring high performance for AI workloads.