Ashar Baig, CEO of ServQuik, talks about the recent launch of the company’s AI-powered customer service representative — called the ServQuik CSR Agent.

ServQuik, an Ontario-based SaaS platform that utilizes AI call center technology, operates on a pay-per-instance licensing model. The platform aims to replace traditional call center agents with an AI solution capable of handling voice and text inquiries. Ashar detailed how the AI is trained on company data to provide accurate responses and can transfer calls to live agents when necessary. He also covered data privacy measures, ensuring that sensitive information remains secure and is not accessible by public large language models.