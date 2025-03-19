Guest: Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd



Dave is no stranger to navigating major transitions. After joining Bugcrowd as COO in 2022 and quickly stepping into the CEO role, he led the company through a management shakeup, restructured teams, and spearheaded a strategy that resulted in $102 million in funding—all within 18 months.

In this discussion, Dave shared insights from his experience at the company. He highlighted the importance of relationships and culture in leadership, emphasizing that success is not solely measured by financial outcomes but by the connections made within the team and with clients. Gerry outlined Bugcrowd’s services, including bug bounty programs and penetration testing, which help organizations identify vulnerabilities in their security measures. He stressed the need for collaboration with channel partners to enhance service delivery and community engagement, which is vital for uncovering vulnerabilities that internal teams might miss.

The conversation also touched on team dynamics, where Gerry emphasized the importance of aligning team members with the company’s culture and goals, advocating for motivation driven by purpose rather than financial incentives.

