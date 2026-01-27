Stacy Leidwinger talked about her career journey and insights into the tech industry, particularly focusing on her new role as CMO at HackerOne. Stacy shared her extensive background in B2B software and cybersecurity, detailing her transition from SecureWorks to HackerOne, emphasizing the importance of cultural fit and effective team integration during such transitions.

Stacy recounted her path into technology, influenced by her mother’s career in IT and her own academic strengths in science and math. She attended Allegheny College, where she double-majored in economics and computer science, and gained early experience at a startup acquired by IBM. In her current role, she underscored the necessity of technical knowledge for bridging communication between engineering teams and customers, particularly as discussions evolve from technical specifics to the value of technology.

She discussed the emotional complexities of guiding teams through transitions, such as acquisitions, and the need for a disciplined approach to avoid overextending initiatives. Her experiences have taught her that successful outcomes often stem from a focus on real business challenges and stakeholder value, likening the dynamics of business to those of sports teams in terms of adaptability and cohesion.

By sharing her insights and experiences, Stacy aims to inspire others, particularly women and recent graduates, to pursue meaningful careers in the tech sector.