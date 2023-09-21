Mike Starr is Founder & CEO of trackd. The company recently participated at the recent ChannelCon event in Las Vegas.

trackd.com is revolutionizing vulnerability and patch management by focusing on the fundamental bottleneck for slow patching: fear of the unknown. In addition to a robust suite of conventional patch management functionality from vulnerability correlation to patch installation, trackd collects patching experience data from every patch applied using the platform, anonymizes that data, and shares it with all other users. The patent-pending vulnerability remediation platform provides insight into how patches have affected systems previously, helping operators identify which patches might be disruptive when applied in their environment, and which are safe to designate for auto-patching.

