Three Monitors from ViewSonic Now Designed for Surface Certified

ViewSonic introduces three monitors that have been selected as part of the Designed for Surface Program by Microsoft. The VG245, VG275, and VP275-4K are the only Designed for Surface-approved and validated monitors, specifically recommended for use with all Microsoft USB-C Surface Products. Packed with features, these monitors are ideal for home or office use. The USB Type-C connectivity provides charging power, video, and audio over a single connector for convenience and will charge the Surface device without requiring an additional power cable.

Designed for Surface works with Partners to expand the range of accessories available to support Surface users both at work and at home. Microsoft tests each Designed for Surface product for device compatibility, certifying products that enable Surface users to experience the powerful productivity of their Surface devices simply and securely. “These Designed for Surface certified monitors are a great fit with the dual monitor support of our current and future Surface devices,” said Branden Powell, Senior Director at Microsoft. “We are impressed with the vivid detail of the monitors and are excited that ViewSonic will be offering them to our customers as they take their productivity and creativity to the next level.”

Designed for Surface [DfS] is a selection of tested and approved compatible accessories and devices all guaranteed to work with all Surface USB-C devices. The ViewSonic® 24-inch, 1080p VG245, the 27-inch, 1080p VG275, and 27-inch, 4K UHD VP275 are the first DfS certified monitors. In addition to the USB-C port, other connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0. They also feature advanced ergonomic designs for a wide range of customizable adjustments for maximum comfort.

“We’re excited to be part of the Microsoft Designed for Surface program, and that the VG245, VG275, and VP275-4K were approved and validated,” said Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic. “This partnership ensures that Microsoft and ViewSonic users have a suite of products and devices that can work together seamlessly at home or in the office. All three ViewSonic monitors come with features and functionality that are essential for productivity, and with the Designed for Surface designation, consumers will have a system that fits with their work style.”

VG245

A 24-inch Full HD (1920x1080p) IPS monitor with thin bezels

USB-C connectivity for fast data, audio and video transfer, and 60W charging over one cable

60Hz refresh rate and 5ms G2G response time

Other connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and USB-A/B

Advanced ergonomics (40-degree tilt, swivel, rotate and height); Flicker-Free technology and Blue Light Filter for reduced eye fatigue

Available: October for an estimated street price of $245 [USD]

VG275

A 27-inch Full HD (1920x1080p) IPS monitor with thin bezels

USB-C connectivity for fast data, audio, and video transfer, and 60W charging over one cable

60Hz refresh rate and a 5ms G2G response time

Other connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and USB-A/B

Advanced ergonomics (40-degree tilt, swivel, rotate and height); Flicker-Free technology and Blue Light Filter for reduced eye fatigue

Available: October for an estimated street price of $290 [USD]

VP275-4K

A 27-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160p) IPS monitor with thin bezels

100% sRGB, EBU, SMPTE-C, Rec. 709, and DICOM-SIM color spaces and Delta E<2 accuracy*

Pantone Validated for color accuracy; certified as capable of reproducing Pantone Matching System colors

USB-C connectivity for fast data, audio, and video transfer, and 60W charging over one cable

60Hz refresh rate with 5ms response time

Other connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-A/B

Advanced ergonomics (tilt, swivel, pivot and height); Flicker-Free technology and Blue Light Filter for reduced eye fatigue

Available: October for an estimated street price of $435 [USD]

Source: ViewSonic