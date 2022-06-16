Redstor, a cloud-first backup platform of choice for MSPs, announced the appointment of accomplished channel sales executive Mike Hanauer in a newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Known across the market for his revenue-generating successes with top data protection, recovery and security companies, Hanauer will spearhead global expansion plans for Redstor’s category-leading SaaS platform.

Hanauer most recently oversaw sales and marketing as CRO for SKOUT Cybersecurity, acquired by Barracuda Networks in the summer of 2021. Prior to that, he was VP of U.S. Sales for Datto, where he led teams over an eight-year period that saw the company grow from 25 to more than 1,700 employees and attain unicorn status (as a privately-owned new business valued at more than $1 billion) before being acquired by Vista Private Equity in 2017. Hanauer is also a US Navy veteran and served two tours in the Arabian Gulf as a nuclear engineer aboard the USS Enterprise.

“MSPs are approaching us in record numbers from across the globe, we’re seeing unprecedented demand, so it was time to add a CRO to our executive management team and fill it with talent proven to handle rapid scale and international expansion,” said Redstor CEO Paul Evans. “You couldn’t find an executive more qualified for this challenge than Mike – and his record speaks for itself. He realizes the value of our services and the tremendous potential, and with his deep data protection expertise and network in the MSP community, he’s an ideal candidate to take us to the next level.”

Redstor offers MSPs best-in-class revenue retention, bigger margins, simple pricing, powerful marketing tools and 24×7 support. Built for the cloud and fast to scale, the Redstor platform unifies the protection of modern, legacy and SaaS infrastructure via a single app (RedApp). Breakthrough streaming technology delivers instant data access and mobility, bringing users back in seconds after outages, whilst unlocking all the benefits of a cloud-first model. Artificial intelligence (AI) polices backups to identify and isolate malware for safe restores. With just three clicks to get started, and no hardware or integration needed, Redstor is purpose-built for the MSP growth agenda.

For more information, please visit www.redstor.com.