Vonahi Security, a Kaseya company and pioneer in automating network penetration testing, announced that its flagship product, vPenTest, has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. This prestigious certification validates Vonahi Security’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability for its users.

vPenTest enables organizations to continuously evaluate cybersecurity risks in real time, providing a cost-effective and efficient solution for MSPs, MSSPs and internal IT teams to manage their security posture. The new SOC 2 certification is a testament to the product’s ability to deliver trustworthy network penetration testing capabilities to organizations of all sizes, as well as Vonahi’s implementation of rigorous controls and procedures to ensure the security, availability and confidentiality of customer data.

“We are thrilled to have achieved SOC 2 Type II certification for vPenTest,” said Alton Johnson, Founder and GM at Vonahi Security. “This certification solidifies our commitment to meeting the highest industry standards and assures our customers that their data is handled with the utmost privacy, integrity and security.”

