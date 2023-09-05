Matthew Fisch and Zach Keeney recently sat down with Julian to talk about their participation to the recent ChannelCon in Las Vegas. Apart from finding out we can air condition outside, we learned a lot more about the company.

FortMesa is a security enablement tool for IT service providers to own their clients’ cybersecurity roadmaps and maintain continuous compliance. We want to inform and assist the customers’ cybersecurity investment decision making process so that they are getting the most risk reduction for each dollar spent and/or hour of labor invested.

Find out more at https://fortmesa.com/