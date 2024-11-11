Jeffrey Jansen, Vendor Relationship Officer at PC Corp, a boutique firm’s personalized touch with the expertise of a larger organization.

Jeffrey highlighted Ingram Micro One event’s role in fostering community value and trust in the technology sector. He advocated for a human-centric approach in technology, focusing on solving human problems, and discussed his sustainability initiatives through partnerships with HP’s program and Lenovo’s initiative, which aim to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. He shared insights into the company’s 42-year evolution from a traditional VAR to a managed service provider, stressing the importance of community engagement and the human issues behind technological solutions.