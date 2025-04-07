Michael Roach of ITCloud will present the company’s comprehensive cloud solutions, including a user-friendly marketplace and specialized programs like the Modern Work and Security Excellence Programs, aimed at providing tailored support and training for partners.

Michael présentera l’ensemble des solutions cloud de l’entreprise, comprenant une plateforme de marché intuitive et des programmes spécialisés tels que les Programmes d’Excellence Travail Moderne et Sécurité, conçus pour offrir un accompagnement et une formation personnalisés aux partenaires.

Join him and other great vendors at ChannelNext East on April 28th and 29th, 2025, in St-Sauveur, QC

