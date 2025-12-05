Kenrick Bagnall, President, CISO & Co-Founder, RB Cyber Assurance

Kenrick talked about the importance of cybersecurity awareness for small and medium-sized businesses, which constitute approximately 53% of Canada’s GDP. He also emphasized the significant risks these businesses face and introduced the CyberSecure Plus product, which integrates cyber insurance with risk reduction software. Drawing from his background in law enforcement and cybercrime investigations, he provided insights into organizational preparedness during breaches and highlighted the necessity of collaborating with MSPs to implement effective cybersecurity solutions.

See our previous interview with Kenrick: https://www.e-channelnews.com/interview-with-rb-cyber-assurance-at-channelnext-east-2025/