Ken Rayner, CEO & Co-Founder, RB Cyber Assurance

James discusses the company’s latest product innovations, particularly focusing on the integration of threat intelligence capabilities into next-generation firewalls. This advancement is designed to significantly enhance the efficacy of firewalls for managed service providers (MSPs), creating new upsell opportunities. He also highlighted Kaspersky’s strategic shift towards the enterprise market, moving away from its traditional consumer and endpoint focus, and expressed optimism that this transition could also positively impact their endpoint business. He also addressed the challenges MSPs encounter when transitioning to managed security service providers (MSSPs) and explained how Kaspersky’s solutions can support this evolution.