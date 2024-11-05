Miles Walker, Channel Development Manager, Kaseya

Miles emphasized the benefits of Kaseya 365, which has successfully reached 5 million endpoints and is receiving favorable feedback, particularly due to its reduced pricing for a comprehensive suite of tools that can help MSPs improve their profit margins, currently averaging only 9 to 10%. Additionally, Miles highlighted the built-in automations of Kaseya 365 that can save MSPs considerable time, allowing them to concentrate on their core business activities.