Interview with Philippe Chrétien, IT Director at IT-ED.

Philippe presented an overview of his company, IT-ED, which was formed from a merger of three brands. He highlighted the increasing significance of cybersecurity and AI to their clients, citing the benefits of AI in terms of cost savings and productivity. The company’s expansion plans are mainly through acquisitions. Philippe also praised IT Cloud for their outstanding client service.

Voyez le version française ci-dessous (French version below):